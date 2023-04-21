Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 60.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 53.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Argus increased their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $56.59. The stock has a market cap of $139.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average is $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

