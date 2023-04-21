Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.62.
About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
