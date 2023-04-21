ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $467.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $521.69. The stock has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.31, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.28.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows.

