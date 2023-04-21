Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 422 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Visa were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,801,337,000 after acquiring an additional 912,545 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,357,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,186 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,337,444,000 after acquiring an additional 383,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,004,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,218,771,000 after purchasing an additional 126,585 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.70.

NYSE V opened at $234.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.87. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $441.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

