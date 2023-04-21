Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys Shares of 10,456 FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF (BATS:BUFG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF (BATS:BUFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Separately, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF alerts:

FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BUFG stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31.

FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF (BUFG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that allocates exposure to defined outcome buffer ETFs referencing the SPY. BUFG was launched on Oct 26, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF (BATS:BUFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.