Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $43,000 in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Assertio by 2,983.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Assertio in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ASRT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Assertio from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on Assertio from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assertio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.
Assertio Trading Down 0.7 %
Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $50.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.57 million. Assertio had a net margin of 70.17% and a return on equity of 72.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Assertio
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
