Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New $203,000 Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in DexCom by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in DexCom by 1.8% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,613 shares in the company, valued at $32,451,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 195,468 shares of company stock worth $22,014,337 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXCM opened at $122.19 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $125.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 150.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.42.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

