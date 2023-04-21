Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 422 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $298.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.02 and its 200 day moving average is $304.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

