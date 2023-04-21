Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 5,200 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,491,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,415 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2,422.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 2,186,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 2,099,587 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 131.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,698,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 964,978 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 104.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 702,666 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.65) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

