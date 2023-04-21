Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 1.6 %

MetLife stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average is $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

