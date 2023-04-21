State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 1,899 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCTY. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $192.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.43. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCTY. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $268,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,755.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $268,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,755.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,661,532 in the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

