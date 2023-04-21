State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 3,440 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $45.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Further Reading

