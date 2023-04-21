State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Graco worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Graco by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Graco by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Graco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Graco by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $70.62 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $73.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day moving average is $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

