State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 3,833 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 19.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 24.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.44 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. Rollins’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROL. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

