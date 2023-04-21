State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 46,027 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,027 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of CubeSmart worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,702,000 after buying an additional 1,440,138 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,368,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,990,000 after buying an additional 491,598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,854,000 after buying an additional 1,711,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,071,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,051,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Price Performance

NYSE CUBE opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.94%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

