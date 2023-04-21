State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $21.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

