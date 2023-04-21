State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.56 Million Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AECOM were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 4,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACM opened at $83.14 on Friday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.47.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

