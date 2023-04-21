State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $871,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,977 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,721,000 after purchasing an additional 29,284 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,187,081.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares in the company, valued at $57,187,081.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,580 shares of company stock worth $1,492,500. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $144.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.19 and its 200 day moving average is $147.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $125.36 and a 12 month high of $169.89.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

