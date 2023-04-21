State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nordson were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,792,000 after purchasing an additional 306,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $218.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.39 and a 200-day moving average of $227.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,739,084. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

