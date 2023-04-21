State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 513,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,357 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,799,000 after buying an additional 5,516,360 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,154,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7,565.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 914,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 902,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 885,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,065,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,570,000 after purchasing an additional 812,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $5.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $269.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -256.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HPP. Robert W. Baird raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 38,975 shares of company stock worth $232,523 in the last three months. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

