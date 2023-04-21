State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 436 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 114,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE BIO opened at $459.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $475.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $574.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.