State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 537 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Shares of HII opened at $211.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.36 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

