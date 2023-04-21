State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Globe Life by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL opened at $109.70 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.28.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 12.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,203. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,125 shares of company stock worth $11,603,160. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

