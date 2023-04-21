State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,062 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Apartment Income REIT worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at $387,124. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John D. Rayis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,412 shares in the company, valued at $324,525.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIRC opened at $35.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

