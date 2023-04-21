State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,885 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,885 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after acquiring an additional 854,689 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,868,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,585,000 after acquiring an additional 720,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equitable by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,781,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,740,000 after acquiring an additional 330,125 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Equitable by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,437,000 after acquiring an additional 481,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,393,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,765,000 after acquiring an additional 517,783 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equitable Stock Down 1.3 %

In other Equitable news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,833.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQH opened at $26.07 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

See Also

