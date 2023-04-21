State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,314 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,314 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 2,564,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,620,000 after acquiring an additional 367,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after acquiring an additional 83,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,875,000 after acquiring an additional 311,984 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.27.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $80.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.42. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.