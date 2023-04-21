State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,990,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,300,000 after purchasing an additional 401,503 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,233 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,695,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,361 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 29.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,932 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $73.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.42.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.