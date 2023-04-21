State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $74.99 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average is $78.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

