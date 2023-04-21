Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,108 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 47.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 957.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $377.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.25. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $392.79. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading

