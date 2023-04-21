Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,134 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 489.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,449,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,484,000 after buying an additional 2,864,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10,443.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,380,000 after buying an additional 2,637,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after buying an additional 2,264,575 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,427,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,751,000 after buying an additional 1,845,486 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,578,000 after buying an additional 1,445,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $89.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $463.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $100.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. KGI Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

