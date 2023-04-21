Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,939 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Targa Resources by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 495.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,117,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,410,000 after purchasing an additional 807,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,063,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,175,000 after purchasing an additional 700,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $75.56 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

