Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after buying an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after buying an additional 421,874 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,687,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,187,000 after purchasing an additional 163,707 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 22.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,381,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,952,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $75.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $81.50.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

