TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,507 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.16% of TechTarget worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TechTarget by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in TechTarget by 20.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TechTarget by 70.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Stock Up 0.3 %

TTGT opened at $34.31 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $74.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 13.99%. On average, research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Insider Transactions at TechTarget

In related news, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $29,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 16,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $113,957 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Articles

