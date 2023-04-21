Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Exor Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,984,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,283,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,252 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,132,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,200 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.8% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,831,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,380,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,280 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $192,195.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,828.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $192,195.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,828.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $163,755.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,818.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock worth $1,572,797 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.