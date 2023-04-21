The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Wedbush upped their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $298.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.