The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $1,123,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 808,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.13.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $150.85 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.72. The company has a market cap of $355.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

