Tobam Purchases New Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 366 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Owens Corning by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 765,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,301,000 after buying an additional 104,702 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 734,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,507,000 after purchasing an additional 223,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE OC opened at $101.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.72. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,505 shares of company stock worth $1,540,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

