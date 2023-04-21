Tobam Sells 755 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Tobam cut its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in V.F. were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 389.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

V.F. Price Performance

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VFC opened at $22.65 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.15%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

