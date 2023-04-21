Tobam Takes Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Tobam acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,614,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,425,000 after buying an additional 74,727 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,174,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,385,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after buying an additional 889,032 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 848,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,694,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,828,000 after buying an additional 330,582 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WOLF. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 2.2 %

WOLF opened at $58.40 on Friday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.02.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.