TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Stock Price Up 2.3%

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.88 and last traded at $30.79. Approximately 17,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 482,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.69.

TPG Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TPG Increases Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $350.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.48 million. TPG’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -999.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in TPG by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TPG by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TPG by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPG by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

