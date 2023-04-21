TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Stock Price Up 2.3%

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.88 and last traded at $30.79. Approximately 17,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 482,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.
TPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.69.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -999.95%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in TPG by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TPG by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TPG by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPG by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
