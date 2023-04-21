Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WPWealth LLP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $918,000. Reik & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 23,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $2,195,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.64 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.10 and a 200 day moving average of $109.61. The firm has a market cap of $469.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

