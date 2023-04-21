UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,629 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UMBF. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in UMB Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 608.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $875,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on UMB Financial from $104.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.76. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.27 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 25.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In related news, Director Kris A. Robbins purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.12 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, Director Kris A. Robbins bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.12 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $441,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,503 shares of company stock valued at $847,171 over the last three months. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

