United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.24) EPS. United Airlines updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $3.50-$4.00 EPS.

United Airlines Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of UAL opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in United Airlines by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 64,627 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in United Airlines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 167,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.32.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.