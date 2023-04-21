United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 3,870,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 8,525,461 shares.The stock last traded at $44.79 and had previously closed at $43.04.

The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $351,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 1,613.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,695,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,338,000 after buying an additional 3,480,233 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,175,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,857,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.42.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

