United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 3,870,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 8,525,461 shares.The stock last traded at $44.79 and had previously closed at $43.04.
The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.32.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $351,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 1,613.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,695,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,338,000 after buying an additional 3,480,233 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,175,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,857,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.
United Airlines Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.42.
United Airlines Company Profile
United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Airlines (UAL)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.