United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 3,870,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 8,525,461 shares.The stock last traded at $44.79 and had previously closed at $43.04.

The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on UAL. Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.32.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Down 3.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.