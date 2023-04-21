Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,451 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 21,931 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,752,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Unum Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 255,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 19,079 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Unum Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 30,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unum Group Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Unum Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $41.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $46.64.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.