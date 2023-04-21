Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $178.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.95. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $201.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.