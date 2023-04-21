Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,908 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VOD. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 1.1 %

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

VOD opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

