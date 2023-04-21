W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) versus Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Critical Contrast

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) and Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares W. R. Berkley and Mercury General’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Berkley $11.17 billion 1.49 $1.38 billion $4.95 12.80 Mercury General $3.64 billion 0.47 -$512.67 million ($9.26) -3.35

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than Mercury General. Mercury General is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. R. Berkley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

W. R. Berkley pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mercury General pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. W. R. Berkley pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercury General pays out -13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. W. R. Berkley has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years. Mercury General is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares W. R. Berkley and Mercury General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Berkley 12.37% 18.50% 3.73% Mercury General -14.07% -7.66% -1.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Mercury General shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Mercury General shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

W. R. Berkley has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercury General has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for W. R. Berkley and Mercury General, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Berkley 0 3 7 0 2.70 Mercury General 0 0 0 1 4.00

W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus target price of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.11%. Mercury General has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.16%. Given Mercury General’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mercury General is more favorable than W. R. Berkley.

Summary

W. R. Berkley beats Mercury General on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia. The Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment is involved in the reinsurance business on a facultative and treaty basis, primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, the Asia-Pacific region, and South Africa. The company was founded by William R. Berkley in 1967 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property. The company was founded by George Joseph in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

