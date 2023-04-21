Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average is $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

WAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.96.

In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.